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The Brief BART is holding its first-ever prom. There will be dancing, live music, and even a prom court that will be crowned. Dressing up is highly encouraged for the 1980s-themed prom, with an under-the-sea twist.



It’s prom season, and Bay Area, you’re invited! BART is throwing its first-ever prom next month.

"Break out the taffeta, tease up that hair, and dust off your dancing shoes," BART said, announcing its upcoming 1980s-themed formal.

Come with a date, a group of friends, or show up stag.

The prom will be held at the Rockridge station in Oakland. The station's parking lot will be decorated and transformed into an enchanted dance hall, according to BART officials.

"Enchantment Under the C Line" prom will be held at BART's Rockridge station in Oakland, Calif.

Under the ‘C’

What we know:

The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With an under-the-sea theme twist, the prom is called "Enchantment Under the C Line."

All ages are invited. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Two Bay Area performers will bring on the music.

DJ Billy Vida will spin songs for the first half, and 80s cover band Sixteen Scandals will perform in the second half.

Special prom extras will be included in the ticket: a photo booth with a printed picture to take home, BART boutonnieres and corsages, and unlimited punch.

SEE ALSO: San Quentin holds emotional, first-ever father-daughter prom

There will also be food available for purchase as well as BART merch.

In an effort to make it a fun and safe event, police will be on hand.

Prom rules

In addition, attendees must adhere to BART's Customer Code of Conduct.

Drugs, alcohol, smoking, and vaping are all prohibited. Organizers said weapons, harassment of any kind, inappropriate exposure, vandalism, outside food or drinks, and moshing are also not allowed.

Only service animals or animals in service training will be permitted on the grounds.

BART king and queen

Running up to the event, BART is also holding a contest to choose prom royalty.

"A BART Prom Court will be crowned during the event, just like a traditional prom!" the transit agency said.

Winners will get free entry to the event and will receive a special BART-themed crown.

To take part, contestants must post videos of BART "promposals" on the transit agency’s social media pages and tag BART.

The various andes are: @ sfbayarearapidtransit (Instagram); @ bart.gov (Bluesky); @ sfbart (X); facebook.com/bartsf; youtube.com/bartable; and @ sfbart (TikTok).

Promposal entries must be submitted by May 31.

After BART staff selects three finalists, the public will be invited to cast their votes for the winners in an Instagram poll.

A big Rockridge sign sits outside BART's Rockridge station in Oakland, Calif.

The yellow line and BART's ‘defining era’

Dig deeper:

The "Enchantment Under the C Line" theme is a nod to BART’s most used commute route, the yellow line, also known as the C line. The route connects Contra Costa County (from Antioch) through Oakland to San Francisco, going past the SFO stop to end at the Millbrae station.

The prom’s 80s throwback inspiration is a celebration of what the transit agency called "a defining era for BART."

That’s when the train service expanded, BART saw its ridership spike, and the system grew to what its passengers know the transit agency to be today, BART officials said, adding, "and who doesn’t love an 80s prom?"

Dress code

Guests are highly encouraged to embrace the theme and get gussied up for the occasion.

The dress code includes wearing any generation of prom attire, particularly fashion from the 80s. Guests can also reflect the under-the-sea theme as part of their outfit, or show up in any creative look that rides the vibe.

BART noted that outfits must be appropriate for the all-ages event.

Non-refundable tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here.