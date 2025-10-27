BART lines recovering from earlier equipment problems, issues in Transbay Tube

article

The Brief Services on BART's Red and Green lines were interrupted early Monday morning, Just last week, services on both lines were interrupted for several hours due to an equipment problem on the track near the Embarcadero.



Services on two BART lines were interrupted early Monday morning, and equipment problems along the tracks prompted major travel delays for the second week in a row.

BART issued an alert about 5:05 a.m. informing riders that services to Oakland International Airport – along the transit agency’s Green Line – were not available "due to a trackside equipment problem." BART issued another alert a little over 10 minutes later informing riders that the line was running to the airport every 18 minutes "due to a mechanical issue."

Then, just before 5:20 a.m., BART issued another alert that there was a 20-minute delay in the Transbay Tube on the San Francisco Line in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

BART said on its website that there was no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City as of about 6:10 a.m. Travelers who use the line were advised to take a Dublin/Pleasanton Blue Line train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

The Green Line was operational once again as of about 6:20 a.m.

The transit agency also said on its site that there was no service on its Red Line as of 6:10 a.m. due to the issues in the Transbay Tube. Riders in the Millbrae area were advised to take the shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae and transfer to the Yellow Line, while those in the Richmond area were advised to take the Orange Line train and transfer at MacArthur to the Yellow Line.

BART said about 6:10 a.m. that its lines were recovering from the problems on the track, and for riders to expect an at least 20-minute delay while traveling through the Transbay Tube.

Big picture view:

Just last week, services on both the Red and Green lines were interrupted for several hours due to an equipment problem on the track near the Embarcadero.