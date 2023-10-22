BART says elevators and escalators out of service at airport connector

BART said at 2:39 p.m. Sunday that elevators and escalators are currently out of service at the Oakland Airport Connector.

Passengers with mobility needs, please see a station agent to coordinate transportation between Coliseum and Oakland International Airport.

Additionally, trains are running at slower speeds due to wet weather. Riders should add 10 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in delays.

People can check real-time departures on the BART official app or bart.gov.