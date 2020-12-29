Battle over COVID stimulus payments moves to Senate

Senate Republicans face a dilemma, as President Trump sides with House Democrats and dozens of House Republicans who approved a bill 275-134 Monday that would increase federal relief checks from $600 to $2,000.

President Trump signed a separate bipartisan relief bill Sunday night to avoid a government shutdown. That bill included $600 checks.

"Every Senate Democrat is for it, but unfortunately, we don't have Republicans on board," said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill now goes to the Senate, putting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a difficult spot as some Senate Republicans say they won't support the bigger checks.

"Why would be sending $2,000 to people with a 6-figure income who've had no suspension, no reduction in their income at all," said Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

In the Bay Area, however, some people say six figures can still leave you short.

Advertisement

"Losing hours on my job and trying to hang in there, so this stimulus bill will of course help out," said Dennis Florendo of Pittsburg.

"I'm a very fiscal conservative so I don't like to see this go into our budget, but it's needed," said Robin Ricker of Pleasant Hill, "I see people filing for bankruptcy now that never, you know, 2-3 years ago you look at everything they own and you think they're set of life. And it just got wiped out in a year."

Larry Tang, owner of ATG Escape Rooms in Concord, says he's had to let employees go.

"Every one of those employees are kind of sitting back basically furloughed," said Tang, pointing to a board with name cards.

Tang says he plans to apply for the second round of federal PPP loans included in the new stimulus bill. He hopes to expand his business that has pivoted to online events, but says his employees likely will need more help.

"It's getting to the point where the cash flow is getting really tight where we might have to go down to one person or two if we don't get the PPP loan," said Tang.

The senate reconvenes Tuesday and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a tweet, "Let the Senate vote Mitch."

Sanders also threatened to keep the Senate in session with a filibuster on a separate bill saying, "I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class."

A filibuster also could put pressure on the Senate Republicans from Georgia who face a runoff election January 5th that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. A filibuster could keep Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler in Washington instead of on the campaign trail and both of their challengers, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock support the $2,000 checks.