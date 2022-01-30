Bay Area bars prep for flood of 49ers fans during big game

Excitement continues to grow over the NFC Championship game on Sunday as the 49ers take on the LA Rams.

Bars around the Bay Area are prepping their kitchens, bringing in kegs, and decorating in red and gold.

The party was already getting started at Jack's Brewing Company in Fremont. The bar’s owner, Brian Sparling was busy blowing up balloons..

"It’s a faithful bar so everybody comes here," said Sparling. "We're expecting a pretty big crowd. Last weekend we did really good business with the game."

SEE ALSO: Pep rally at SF0 launches 49ers fans to Los Angeles

At The Athletic Club in Oakland, a DJ was setting up for Sunday’s event. General Manager Amy Ramos said she expects some people will show up 3 hours early to get a seat.

"We have the bartender doing extra prep," said Ramos. "We have security coming in tomorrow to help out. We have 40 reservations already. So we're almost booked but we have room for walk-ins. We have been doing a lot of prep in the kitchen and a lot of wings were ordered, so stocking up."

Fans sitting outdoors said COVID was on their minds, and they did not plan to watch the game in a crowded place. "Luckily we live in a city that allows for us to be outdoors more," said Jenni Capurro. "So it’s going to be fun to celebrate without being confined in places."

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: 49ers four-legged fan base, 'Frenchie Faithful' offers team unique support