Bay Area events canceled amid fears over potential immigration operations

The Brief Saturday's planned Dia de los Muertos celebration at Berkeley High School was scrapped over some parents' concerns about potential immigration operations, according to event organizers. The Day of the Dead celebration in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood is still on for November 2, with organizers emphasizing the importance of community events like these. A planned immigration operation in San Francisco was scrapped, but Mission District leaders say time will tell whether fears will subside in the immigrant community there.



There are new fears and concerns over safety for some in Bay Area immigrant communities, despite Pres. Donald Trump's pause on a federal immigration surge in San Francisco.

The worries are leading some community leaders in the East Bay to cancel planned events.

Berkeley Dia de los Muertos celebration scrapped

At Berkeley High School, the stage was set Saturday for the Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration. Elaborate displays and artwork were ready for the thousands of people expected for the annual event—which also offers free haircuts and flu shots.

"It's a very, very important day for just bringing funds, food and joy into the household and just taking a break," said Adriana Betti, executive director of the nonprofit R.I.S.E., which organizes the Berkeley event each year.

But one day earlier, R.I.S.E. announced it had made the difficult decision to scrap the celebration. The reason, according to Betti, was call after call from parents concerned about possible immigration operations in the Bay Area.

What they're saying:

"One by one they're calling and canceling. So we have to honor that. If they're too afraid to leave their house, what right do we have to push an event?" said Betti. "Even though we had a ton of safety factors in place that would have kept everybody safe, it does not support mental health."

Dia de los Muertos is an ancient indigenous tradition. The event at Berkeley High School was set to pay tribute to beloved Berkeley organizer and educator Salvador Murillo, who died late last year.

"It's like we can't do just the simple human things that everybody else does. They mourn for those that they've lost. And we can't do that because we will end up being taken," said Betti.

Oakland event still happening as planned

Elsewhere in the East Bay, the Day of the Dead celebration in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood is still on for Nov. 2, with organizers emphasizing that community events like these are more important than ever.

Earlier in the week in San Francisco, the fear and anxiety were palpable in the Mission District as residents anticipated a major immigration enforcement operation. That planned effort was ultimately scrapped by Trump, after a series of phone calls with Bay Area tech CEOs and Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"What the President said to me is that he is calling off the potential surge," said Lurie at a news conference on Thursday.

While many in the Mission were relieved to see the operation called off, community leaders say it's too soon to tell whether those worries over simply being out and about, could linger.

"I imagine that we're going to be having a lot of conversations about how to support people who feel that they need to stay home," said San Francisco District 9 supervisor Jackie Fielder, speaking to KTVU on Wednesday.

In Berkeley, the Dia de los Muertos Committee says it has come up with a few ideas for some sort of alternative to the event that was supposed to be held Saturday; however, nothing has been set in stone.