Bay Area Grammy-nominated band holds open call for new drummer

Have you ever dreamed of being in a rock band? If you play the drums, you may have a shot at joining the Bay Area-born, Grammy-nominated band Primus, which has posted an open call for a new percussionist.

On Instagram on Monday, the veteran band shared that it was "taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position."

This, after the group announced last month that drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander abruptly quit, a move that came as a shock and disappointment, Primus said.

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out," the group posted, adding that the drummer conveyed to them that he had "lost his passion for playing."

The band said the action prompted serious consideration to cancel its annual New Year’s Eve shows at the Fox Theater in Oakland on Dec. 30 and 31.

But the musicians ultimately decided to make it "an exciting special, one-time event" featuring members of Primus lead singer and bassist Les Claypool’s other musical projects: Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade.

Looking to the future, the group has cast a wide net as part of its open audition in search for the "greatest drummer on earth."

Among the traits it's seeking, Primus said it was looking for someone well-mannered and affable, and open to creativity.

"Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must," the band posted.

The Grammy-nominated band originated from El Sobrante 40 years ago. Their music has often been described as having an eclectic sound blending funk, metal, progressive rock, alternative, and punk.

The group is also known for being behind the theme song of the long-running animated television show South Park.

Primus encouraged drummers interested in joining the band to submit a resume and a recent video performance to drumsearch@primusville.com.