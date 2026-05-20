Bay Area homeowners face looming 30% FAIR Plan insurance rate hikes

The Brief California's FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, is set to raise insurance premiums by an average of 30% starting October 15. The city of Orinda will be among the hardest-hit Bay Area communities, with nearly 2,000 homes in the 94563 ZIP code facing a 31% rate increase. State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and industry experts are urging homeowners to seek out newly added home-hardening discounts and alternative private insurance options.



Thousands of Bay Area homeowners living in fire-prone areas are bracing for significant insurance rate hikes this fall. California's FAIR Plan, considered the state's insurance of last resort, has announced it will raise rates by an average of 30% starting October 15.

Insurance Rate Hikes Coming This Fall

The FAIR Plan offers policies to individuals who cannot secure private insurance because their properties, often located in high-risk wildfire zones, are deemed too risky by traditional carriers. Across California, nearly 670,000 homes are currently covered under the plan.

"This is really going to hit hard for a lot of people," said Karl Susman, an insurance agency owner and industry expert.

Local Impacts in the Bay Area

The city of Orinda is among the Bay Area communities expected to be hard hit by the upcoming adjustment. Within the 94563 ZIP code, nearly 2,000 homes rely on the FAIR Plan due to local wildfire risks. Homeowners in this ZIP code can expect their premiums to increase by 31%.

State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D), who represents the Tri-Valley area, is both a lawmaker dealing with the crisis and a local homeowner facing the increase.

"It was not great news to learn that not only are my costs going to rise in a significant way, but Californians are. Costs are really an issue right now, and we need to be working to bring them down, not up," Bauer-Kahan said.

Legislative Actions and Mitigation

Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan recently authored legislation aimed at modernizing the FAIR Plan. The bill establishes automatic payment systems and a grace period intended to prevent unintentional coverage lapses during severe wildfire seasons.

Additionally, state officials have been focusing on a sustainable insurance strategy designed to bring the traditional, admitted insurance market back to vulnerable communities.

"We understand that people paying a little more for riskier communities, but it really should be in the admitted market and should be less than we’re seeing these fair plan rates," said Bauer-Kahan, noting the goal is to allow residents to transition off the FAIR Plan entirely.

Finding Discounts and Alternatives

Insurance experts see signs of optimism on the horizon as new state guidelines and regulations take effect.

"Because of things like the insurance sustainable insurance strategy, and these new guidelines and regs that are coming out, markets are opening up," said Sussman. "So people will have the opportunity, starting like now, we’re already seeing it pretty quickly, to go an actually purchase a policy from a regular insurance company."

For those who must remain on the FAIR Plan indefinitely, Susman advises policyholders to aggressively pursue all available discounts. The FAIR Plan has recently added discounts for home hardening, rewarding homeowners who take proactive steps to safeguard the actual structure and create defensible space around the property.

Industry experts recommend that homeowners use the time before the October 15 deadline to complete mitigation work, take advantage of available discounts, and consult with their insurance agents to explore potential emerging private market options.