Bay Area Host Committee launches World Cup with 'Culinary Kickoff' party in San Francisco

The Brief The Bay Area Host Committee launched the official opening night party for the World Cup at Pabu Izakaya in San Francisco. The event, dubbed the "Culinary Kickoff," brought together local politicians, celebrity chefs, and professional athletes to celebrate the tournament. San Jose's San Pedro Square will host a major party tomorrow to initiate a month-long World Cup festival for the region.



The World Cup is officially arriving in North America tomorrow, and soccer fever has taken over the region. The Bay Area Host Committee celebrated the tournament's impending arrival by hosting an official opening night party in San Francisco on Wednesday evening.

World Cup Opening Night Party Launches in San Francisco

The event brought together some of the Bay Area’s top chefs, musicians, and athletes ahead of the global matches scheduled to take place across North America and locally in the Bay Area later this week.

"Let’s go World Cup, Let’s go San Francisco, have a great time," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie as he kicked off the celebration. "Our neighborhoods are going to be on fire in a very good way for 39 days. I can’t wait."

High-Profile Attendees Gather at 'Culinary Kickoff'

Dubbed the "Culinary Kickoff," the celebration was held at Pabu Izakaya, a restaurant created by celebrity chef Michael Mina. Mina, an avid soccer fan originally from Egypt, operates more than 40 restaurants worldwide.

"You know everyone is going to be coming to this city to see how beautiful and what we have to offer here," said Mina.

Former Oakland Raiders star Charles Woodson was among the prominent athletes in attendance. Woodson highlighted how the scale of the global tournament could inspire the next generation of local soccer players.

"When you talk about a world champion, nothing says that like being a champion in soccer, so I think the magnitude is going to be great," said Woodson. "I think it gets our younger generation of athletes involved in soccer sooner."

Bay FC Co-Founders Project Lasting Soccer Legacy

Former soccer stars and Bay FC co-founders Leslie Osborne and Danielle Slaton attended the party, emphasizing that the tournament's influence will extend far beyond the final matches.

"To be able to have the World Cup come to our country to celebrate this exciting tournament that is truly a global event and the biggest sporting event in the world, I am thrilled," said Slaton.

Osborne noted that the tournament will serve as a powerful tool for fan acquisition, benefiting local professional soccer clubs long after international play concludes.

"So many people are going to fall in love with the game, and they’re going to want to follow the game, and that’s where Bay FC comes in, the Earthquakes come in, there’s a place to follow the game after the World Cup," said Osborne.

Zaileen Janmohamed, chair of the Bay Area Host Committee, acknowledged the extensive logistical effort required to coordinate the upcoming events but expressed total confidence in the region's capabilities.

"The length of time is long, it’s a long thing to plan for, but we can do it, this is something that we’re built for," said Janmohamed.

The festivities are scheduled to expand across the region tomorrow, with a major party planned at San Jose's San Pedro Square to launch a month-long World Cup festival.