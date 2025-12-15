Bay Area Jewish community mourns on Hanukkah after Australian mass shooting

The Bay Area’s Jewish community marked the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday in grief, after a mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia left at least 15 people dead.

Menorah lightings across San Francisco proceeded as planned, but organizers said the traditionally festive holiday was deeply overshadowed by news of the attack in Bondi Beach, a heavily Russian-Jewish community in Sydney.

Rabbi Shimon Margolin, who leads the Russian Speaking Jewish Community of San Francisco Bay Area, said one of the victims was his colleague, Rabbi Eli Schlanger of Chabad of Bondi.

"He was known as one of the most charismatic, inspirational rabbinical figures of Sydney," said Margolin. "Just the last picture that we have of Rabbi Schlanger is his picture praying with another young Jew, and then literally 20, 30 minutes later his life was taken by the bullet of the terrorist."

Margolin said another victim of the attack was a Holocaust survivor who died protecting his wife.

"You know, I’ve read about these dark times of Jewish people in the history books," said Margolin. "But I feel like one of those dark periods for Jewish people is taking place in front of our eyes."

Despite the tragedy, Margolin and other leaders emphasized that Hanukkah observances must continue.

"If we cancel the celebration, if we hide, it means that the terrorists and evil people are winning," said Margolin.

At a Hanukkah menorah lighting in Union Square, prayers were offered for the victims as attendees reflected on the violence. Rabbi Brian Lurie, the father of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, addressed the crowd alongside his son.

"People said you would not come, because you would be afraid," said Brian Lurie. "We Jews must not look at whatever happened as discouraging our standing up for what we believe and what is right."

Mayor Lurie added that Hanukkah’s message remains especially important during moments of grief.

"This holiday is about bringing light to a world that has a bit of darkness right now," said Mayor Lurie.

The Union Square event was organized by Chabad of San Francisco, which is affiliated with the Chabad group attacked in Bondi Beach. Rabbi Moshe Langer, a classmate of Rabbi Schlanger, called the night especially painful.

"It’s a very, very hard time," Langer said. "A tragedy happened, a terrorist attack at a menorah lighting just like this one. So tonight, when we’re lighting the candles here in Union Square, we’re lighting candles for those souls."

Additional vigils and memorials are expected throughout the Bay Area this week, coinciding with ongoing Hanukkah celebrations, as the community continues to mourn the victims of the attack.



