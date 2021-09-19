Bay Area mostly averts PG&E power shut-off

From Livermore to Napa Valley's high elevations, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of the North and East Bay that went into effect Sunday night.

Even though outages for up to 7,000 customers were expected by 5 a.m. Monday, PG&E's map showed a small stretch of residents in Solano County along I-80 had their power cut off, according to the utility's map.

In addition, just about 9 a.m., PG&E reported that nearly 10,000 customers had no power in the San Pablo and Richmond areas, but PG&E's map showed that this was not directly related to the planned power shutoffs. By 9:30 a.m., the outage had been lifted.

The only other outages were reported in Lake and Yolo counties. Restoration was expected by 2 p.m.

The hills between Napa and Sonoma Counties are included in that red flag warning and are potentially the most fire-risk area to watch, according to Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa Fire Department's assistant fire marshal.

Additionally, the city of Fairfield issued a Red Flag Closure for Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space, and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space. The closures are due to weather conditions posing high fire danger. The properties will be closed at all entry points until Tuesday at sunrise.

A few days of light showers across Sonoma County's lower elevations barely made a dent in the surrounding hills, which struggled to get even a tenth of an inch o rain over the past week.

"We had a lot of people that were very relieved that we finally received some significant wetting rains," Lowenthal said, noting that the relief was quickly replaced by concern.

"With high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, that just dries out a lot of that kind of progress we received for a really short period of time," Lowenthal said.

Spread across several city and county fire stations, 40 additional firefighters and 13 extra engines will remain on duty across Sonoma County until Monday night.

"We definitely don't pay attention to just what's happening in our community, we pay attention to what's happening around it," Lowenthal said, "to make sure that our community as a whole is better prepared."