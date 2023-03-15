Bay Area power outages force several school closures
FREMONT, Calif. - Several schools in the Bay Area had to close Wednesday because of power outages, authorities said.
School officials said Tuesday's powerful storm forced the widespread closures. Winds gusting at about 70 mph took down several power poles and snapped large trees.
Here is a list of schools closed Wednesday, March 15:
Cupertino Union School District
- Miller Middle
- Hyde Middle
- Kennedy Middle
- Collins Elementary
- De Vargas Elementary
- Dilworth Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Faria Elementary
- Garden Gate Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- McAuliffe Elementary
- Montclaire Elementary
- Muir Elementary
- Murdock-Portal Elementary
- Nimitz Elementary
- Stocklmeir Elementary
Campbell Union High School District
- Prospect High School, Saratoga
- Westmont High School, Campbell
Campbell Union Elementary School District
- Forest Hill Elementary, San Jose
- Marshall Lane Elementary, Saratoga
Fremont Union School District
- Fremont High School
- Lynbrook High School
- Monta Vista High School
- Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school)
- Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed
"At this time, we do not have definitive estimates for when power will be back on at the campuses and locations where it is currently off," FUHSD said. "We will provide updates as soon as possible."
Los Gatos Union School District
- RJ Fisher Middle School, Los Gatos
Saratoga: West Valley College
- West Valley College
Sequoia Union High School District
- Carlmont High School, Belmont
- Sequoia High School, Redwood City