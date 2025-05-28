Bay Area rapper Ruby Ibarra announced as NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner

The Brief Ruby Ibarra beat out nearly 7,500 other entrants to win the contest with her song "Bakunawa." The song is the first single off her upcoming album, which she intends to release later this year. The internet series regularly draws millions of viewers.



Since its inception over 15 years ago, NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series has taped over 1,100 performances that span a range of genres and sounds. Bay Area rapper and singer Ruby Ibarra is about to add her name to that pantheon.

Ibarra was named as the winner of the 11th annual Tiny Desk Contest, an annual "search for the next great undiscovered artist," NPR's website states. The 37-year-old rapper beat out nearly 7,500 other entrants with her song "Bakunawa."

When told she'd won the contest, Ibarra said she started shaking.

"It's slowly started sinking in, it's just been a rollercoaster of emotions, obviously excitement and joy," Ibarra said. "I'm just excited to go on tour, and perform at the Tiny Desk as well."

Born in the Philippines, Ibarra and her family immigrated to San Lorenzo when she was a child. She's been a professional musician for over a decade, and said she's been particularly driven to pursue her career in the last five years.

She credits her Bay Area community with supporting her output, and with shaping her sound.

"A lot of my favorite artists are from here in the Bay Area, when it comes to storytelling, when it comes to the style of music," Ibarra said. "I think we come from a place that's diverse in culture, diverse in music, it's a place that's rich in musical history. I'll always be proud to be from the Bay."

But the Bay is only half the picture. Ibarra's cultural heritage is the cornerstone of her music — she raps in English, and the Filipino languages Tagalog and Bisaya, and incorporates traditional Filipino instruments into her sound.

Her entry into the contest, "Bakunawa," features all three languages and tells the Filipino folklore story of the Bakunawa dragon that swallows the moon. The song was also inspired by the birth of her first child, with whom Ibarra was pregnant when she recorded the song.

The birth of her daughter in September has similarly influenced her career. Ibarra said since she became a mother she's become more thoughtful about her lyrics, and wants to make music that will "encourage a dialogue" with her daughter one day.

"Bakunawa" features guest artists Ouida, Han Han and June Millington of the pioneering, all-female rock band Fanny. "Bakunawa" is the first release from her upcoming album, out later this year. She'll promote the album with a 10-show summer tour in cities across the country. After she performs at NPR's Tiny Desk, of course.

"It's going to be incredible. We're going on a 10-show tour across the country, starting in Los Angeles. I'm doing a show at Petaluma, which has already sold out, and we're ending it back in D.C., where we started with the Tiny Desk filming," Ibarra said. "I'm excited to show people my catalogue of music, to give them a performance, and for me, it's the performance of a lifetime. It's a dream come true. I can't wait to show people who I am and where I come from."

As for when fans can watch her performance at NPR's famous Tiny Desk, Ibarra could only say the concert will be released "in several days."