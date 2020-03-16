Bay Area takes unprecedented action telling residents to stay home

In an unprecedented move to slow the spread of an illness killing people throughout the world, six Bay Area counties on Monday issued a legal order directing their residents to stay at home for three weeks starting Tuesday.

The order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs. The counties are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties announced, and the city of Berkeley.

“Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer. “The Health Officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together

to offer the best protection to our respective communities."

As of Sunday, there were 258 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths within these seven jurisdictions.

The order defines essential activities as necessary for the health and safety for individuals and their families. Essential businesses allowed to operate during the recommended action include health care operations; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals; fresh and nonperishable food retailers (including convenience stores); pharmacies; child care facilities; gas stations; banks; laundry businesses and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence. In addition, health care, law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.