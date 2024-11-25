Beloved Puerto Rican restaurant La Perla moving out of Oakland

After serving the community for years, this is the last week La Perla will be open in Oakland’s Dimond district.

Even though he’s been active and vocal against Oakland’s shortfalls when it comes to public safety, Chef Jose "Cheo" Ortiz said he’s not leaving because of the crime, he just wants a slower life after spending nearly 50 years fighting for Oakland.

La Perla has been nestled in the Dimond District for about three years as the only authentic Puerto Rican restaurant in Oakland. Before that, Ortiz was operating out of a small convenience store.

It is the only restaurant in the Bay Area regularly serving labor-intensive traditional Puerto Rican dishes like mofongo and pasteles.

"It was time for me to start a new chapter," said Ortiz.

Ortiz is known for more than serving warm meals. As a pillar in the community, he’s worked with youth over the last 30 years and spoken up for Latinos and business owners.

"I work with Oakland police dealing with the kids in the streets of Oakland, so I always was around criminals. They don’t intimidate me. That’s not the reason I leave Oakland. The reason I leave is it’s time for me to open a new chapter in my life," he said.

After 48 years in Oakland, he recently moved to Castro Valley and was diagnosed with liver cancer. Although he’s in recovery, he’s ready to move his business closer to his new home.

"I need to slow down, something very difficult for me to do when I’m in Oakland," he said. "I’m always busy with the community, the kids, and the restaurant."

Back in 2022, his son Gabriel was robbed at gunpoint outside the restaurant. Earlier this year, he protested the crime by withholding taxes until the city provided more public safety services.

Despite the struggles, he said he will always have a special place in his heart for Oakland, the city he’s poured his whole heart into.

"I’m a true Oaklander," Ortiz said with tears in his eyes. "I love it and I will miss it."

Ortiz said he’s optimistic that his regulars will follow him to his new location.

La Perla’s last day in Oakland is Saturday and a farewell celebration can be expected on Fruitvale Ave.

"I’m wishing Oakland the best. I know Oakland is one of the best cities in the whole United States," he said.

The new restaurant at the Castro Valley Marketplace located at 3295 Castro Valley Blvd. is set to open by early next year with the same menu.

Ortiz said he’s not leaving Oakland empty-handed. He will leave the Dimond location to an up-and-coming chef.