Berkeley elementary schools return to classrooms five days a week

The youngest students in the Berkeley Unified School District will be returning to classrooms today. Unlike many other Bay Area public school systems, the Berkeley kids will be in classes five days a week for instruction.

Transitional kindergarten through second grade reopens today in Berkeley. On April 12, there is a larger reopening as third through 12th grades return to school buildings.

Students will be in what the district says will be stable groups. The drop-off and pick-up times will be staggered as a further precaution to minimize crowds.

Families may opt to stick with distance learnings, but the deadline for making that decision was several weeks ago.

The district superintendent said in an email to parents that the city’s health department prioritized making COVID-19 vaccinations available to educators. That made a big difference in getting the district’s unions on board with a full-time schedule rather than a hybrid model, the superintendent said.

Berkeley’s elementary schools are the first in alameda County to open for full-time instruction.

Advertisement

The plans are still being worked out for middle and high school students. The district will host an online information session on that topic Tuesday night.