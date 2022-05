A fire has broken out in Berkeley, prompting the UC police to order people to evacuate from buildings in the area.

The fire is on the 2400 block of Bowditch Street, near the corner of Channing Way.

"Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building," police tweeted. "Please stay clear of responders in the area."

The location is about two blocks south of the Cal campus and a block north of People's Park.