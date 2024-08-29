SF's first entertainment zone to host Oktoberfest

The state's first entertainment zone in San Francisco will be hosting its first big event coming up next month. The entertainment zone on Front Street will get a Bavarian makeover just in time for Oktoberfest.

In May, city and California leaders announced that the one-block stretch of Front between California and Sacramento Streets would be the state's first entertainment zone, meaning patrons could go into neighborhood bars and enjoy their beverages out on the street.

Now it's hosting its first major event.

"So, we have Oktoberfest on Front coming up on Sept. 20," said Melissa Buckminster from the Downtown SF Partnership. "Yes, it is called Oktoberfest, but it is in September, just like the one over in Europe."

Organizers say Oktoberfest is the perfect way to launch this entertainment zone, supporting local businesses by closing down the street and allowing customers to come and go through an area filled with entertainment music, and games from 2 to 10 p.m.

Schroeder's Restaurant has been a fixture in San Francisco for more than 130 years. Inside is a celebration of German food and, of course, beer. Oktoberfest and the entertainment zone are expected to be a major boost to the bottom line.

"Amazing news," said JP Bonomi from Schroeder's Restaurant. "The entertainment zone is set, the first event is Oktoberfest, and we are extremely excited to be at the forefront of that."

Organizers of the event say patrons will be allowed to carry drinks outside, but say the area won't be transformed into party central.

"This is not going to be a drunk party fest downtown," said Robbie Silver from the Downtown SF Partnership. "This is actually going to be an event that's open to the public, free. Families are welcome to attend as well."

While the entertainment zone on Front Street is the first of its kind in California, a bill is now awaiting the signature of the governor to expand the idea to other cities.

San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development says activating the Financial District and drawing people to the area outside the 9-5 business hours is an important step in transforming it into an entertainment destination.

"The opportunity's here to support those businesses as they recover and grow and also transform downtown in some really exciting and positive ways so that people are coming downtown for seven days a week for all sorts of reasons, and they're having a good time while they're there," said Ben Van Houten from San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

While Oktoberfest is the first major event here in the entertainment zone, it won't be the last. Organizers are already lining up events here through the end of the year and into next year.