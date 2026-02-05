Chinatown's 'Big Game Block Party' ahead of Super Bowl and Chinese New Year

San Francisco’s Chinatown transformed into a vibrant street festival Wednesday night as the city kicked off a dual celebration of Super Bowl 60 and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The "Big Game Block Party" took over Grant Avenue, blending the high-octane energy of football with the deep cultural roots of the historic neighborhood.

"In order to express who we are, where we came from, and how sports unites everyone—I think that's one of the coolest things," said Natalie Nakase, head coach of the Golden State Valkyries. "Sports really unites everyone."

A star-studded celebration

The event drew a massive crowd along with several sports icons representing the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Among the attendees were Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, and the Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase.

Sapolu, who earned all four of his rings with the San Francisco 49ers, made it clear where his loyalty lies for Sunday’s game.

"You admire the teams that make it through," Sapolu said. "But I can't wait for our Niners to get number six."

Yamaguchi shared the sentiment.

"I cannot root for the Seahawks," she laughed. "I just want them to lose!"

Culture and community

Beyond the star power, the block party featured live music, interactive games, and a wide array of local flavors. The owner of AA Bakery showcased edible strawberry flowers, while various vendors offered traditional Chinese food and drinks to the surging crowds.

For many, the event was a perfect bridge between the Super Bowl Experience at the Moscone Center and the local community.

"Coming here to take advantage of the Chinatown culture—there’s nothing better," said Dennis Eison, a 49ers fan from San Francisco. "San Francisco does it well."

His wife, Annette, noted the diverse crowd the event attracted. "It draws people from various parts of the world and we’re in unison," she said.

More to come

While the Super Bowl excitement will peak this weekend, the celebrations in Chinatown are just getting started. The Lunar New Year officially falls on Feb. 17, and community organizers are inviting the public to several more festivities planned over the coming weeks.

