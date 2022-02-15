Blackhawk pool drowning victims identified as mother, daughter

Officials have released the identities of the woman and child who drowned in an East Bay swimming pool over the weekend.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said 31-year-old Llaneth Chavez of Hollister, and her 4-year-old daughter, died after drowning.

Deputies responded to the home on East Ridge Court in the exclusive neighborhood of Blackhawk at around 2:56 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived to help the woman they found out a child, who had also been in the pool, was already enroute to San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances behind the drownings are still unclear.

They said the deaths do not appear suspicious, and there were no signs of foul play.

Yet questions remain about why the child was taken to the hospital before the mother, and what details were provided in the emergency call. Authorities said they are still working to unravel the details.

Autopsies were conducted yesterday morning. The cause of death for both is pending the results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 925-313-2600.

