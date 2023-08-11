Blue alert activated after morning homicide in Oakland

article

A victim shot and killed in Oakland prompted a blue alert from police, authorities said.

A victim was shot shortly after 10 a.m. in the 900 block of 22nd Ave., according to police. Officials at the scene pronounced the victim dead. Shortly after, authorities headed over to the 500 block of 24th St. for a follow-up investigation where they detained a suspect.

On 24th Street, a blue alert was activated, police said.

A blue alert is prompted when a "violent attack" has occurred against law enforcement and when there's a threat to officers or the general public, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear if any law enforcement member was injured.

The victim was not notified pending next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.