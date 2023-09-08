Body cam footage released of deadly shooting by SF police

San Francisco police have released body camera footage from officers involved in the recent deadly shooting of a man allegedly armed with a knife.

Richard Everett, 54, was shot multiple times after refusing orders from cops to drop an 8-inch knife as he paced a Tenderloin street on Aug. 28, police said.

"Hey, sire, we're not here to hurt you," an officer said in the video released Thursday by the department. "But we've got to figure out what's going on."

Officers fired their guns after Everett approached them with the knife in his hand.

Everett survived the shooting and faces several criminal charges.