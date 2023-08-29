Video captures San Francisco police shooting man with knife

San Francisco police shot and injured a man who pulled out a large knife, all of which was captured on a bystander's cellphone video.

Officers were called out to the Tenderloin district Monday just before 10:30 p.m. to Jones Street in front of the police station.

Officers said they had received calls about the man who had been threatening people with a knife, so they walked outside and took a look.

A neighbor who lives above the street captured the scene on cell phone. The video shows police telling the man to put down his knife.

Another cell phone video captured an officer saying something like: "Sit down and talk to us."

In one of the videos, the man appeared confused and he is holding a crate. Instead of obeying commands, he pulled out a knife in his right hand and started to walk away, the video shows.

Within seconds, police fired their weapons. Multiple shots rang out. The man dropped to the ground, writhing.

Jayda Brown, who lives nearby and shot some of the video, said there is often police activity in the Tenderloin.

In this case, Brown said he felt like the man was posing a threat.

"I'm just frustrated and angry in general at all of it," Brown said. "It's sad. It's really said. I'm frustrated and angry, all of those feelings. This is just another day in the Tenderloin. And it shouldn't be."

The man was taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m.

WARNING: Graphic video shows police shooting the man walking with the knife.

Jayda Browns camera captured San Francisco police shooting a man with a knife. Aug. 28, 2023