Body-cam footage of SFPD shooting and wounding suspect and dog

San Francisco police held a virtual town-hall meeting on Tuesday regarding a shooting on Market Street earlier this month when a suspect and a dog were wounded.

What we know:

Police said this happened along a busy part of Market Street at O'Farrell on the afternoon of November 9.

As part of the town-hall presentation, police released officer-worn body-camera footage of the shooting.

Police said a passerby approached them and told them they were bitten by a dog, described as a husky-shepherd mix.

Arriving officers tried to arrest the dog's owner, identified as 29-year-old Trusten Eaton. They said he did not comply with their verbal commands.

Police detailed the series of events that led to the shooting in their presentation.

In the video, one officer can be heard telling Eaton, "Get over here. You're under arrest." Eaton can be seen not complying. That's when his dog is seen barking aggressively at another officer who has his gun drawn. The snarling dog is seen lunging at that officer while the other officer attempts to place Eaton under arrest.

The officer opens fire on the dog, who is not wearing a leash. The dog was struck by the gunfire in its right front leg.

An unleashed dog sinks its teeth into an SFPD officer after it was shot by police. Image courtesy SFPD body-worn camera footage during suspect's arrest.

That's when the suspect charges at the officer who opened fire and throws a plastic bottle at him. Police said they did not know at first that it was a plastic bottle. A second shooting happens at this point where Eaton is also struck in the leg.

The wounded dog and suspect give chase down Market Street before Eaton is taken into custody. Police said the dog bit one of the officers after the dog was shot. The dog is seen sinking its teeth into the officer's leg as Eaton is being arrested.

Eaton and the dog's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. The officer was not seriously hurt from the dog bite.

What they're saying:

"We are investigating this incident that the officer will be held accountable to our use of force policy," said SFPD interim Police Chief Paul Yep.

What's next:

The shooting is now being investigated by the SFPD as well as the district attorney's office.