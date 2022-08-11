Bodycam video shows officers pulling Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest

The Las Vegas Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage from the arrest of Marshawn Lynch, and shows officers pulling the former running back from his car.

Lynch was pulled over Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Footage of the traffic stop shows Lynch, 36, leaned back in the driver's seat of a Mustang and talking to police with his door open.

Officers can be heard repeatedly asking Lynch to get out of the vehicle, but he refuses, asking,"What's the problem?"

An officer explains to Lynch that if he does not get out of his car he would be charged with obstructing an investigation. Shortly after, a second officer reached in the vehicle and grabbed Lynch by his sweatshirt, pulling him out of the car with the help of another officer. He was handcuffed and told he was indeed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a police report, the car had significant damage, with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel, with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel that about to fall off and the front passenger rim and tire that was almost off.

The officer noticed the car was not running, but the car had a push button to start and the keys were with the driver.

The driver, who was later identified as Lynch, was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open and leaning back in the seat, documents said.

Investigators noted Lynch would speak and fell in and out of sleep several times throughout the encounter.

According to the police report, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the car and Lynch, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had one shoe on.

Lynch told the officer that he was "not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle," documents said.

Lynch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to the Las Vegas Jail.

Police obtained a search warrant to obtain an evidentiary blood sample from Lynch after documents said he "was not cooperative or willing to comply" and had to use a "restraint chair to draw blood."

He was booked for driving under the influence and other related traffic offenses.

Lynch's lawyers shared this statement the day the police report was released: "Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone's concern and support."

Lynch, an Oakland native, spent 12 seasons with the NFL and earned a reputation for his fearless style on the field.

Lynch hung up his cleats in 2019 when he retired from the Oakland Raiders after two seasons with the team.

Before that Beast Mode played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills during his football career.

Lynch is deeply-rooted within the Oakland community and has spearheaded several educational and philanthropic initiatives for residents.

KTVU affiliate FOX13 contributed to this report.