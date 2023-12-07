article

The boyfriend of a woman found dead in her Presidio Heights home has been arrested for her alleged murder, according to reports.

Scott Fisher, 29, was arrested Thursday in Concord around 10:30 a.m. The San Francisco Standard reports Fisher was the boyfriend of 27-year-old Kimberly Wong, a woman found dead in her home on Nov. 30 on Clay Street.

Jail records show Fisher was booked into the San Francisco County Jail Thursday afternoon for murder.

Police found Wong's body in her home when they went to perform a welfare check.

Neighbors and colleagues described her as "smart, nice, a joy to be around, outgoing, positive and energetic." They said they were in disbelief over someone wanting to hurt her.

Before, police suspected Wong's death to be the result of domestic violence, according to earlier reports.

"It's incredibly unsettling that she passed in that manner. I'm hoping there's justice for her. She's a lovely person," said Wong's former manager Alberto Forero.

Officials have not released how Wong died.

SF Standard reports the couple lived together at their Presidio Heights condo.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.