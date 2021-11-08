Brace yourself Bay Area: Another atmospheric river is coming.

Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco says not only to be on the lookout for rain, but that the wind will pick up too on Monday night. There is a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area starting at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Expect gusts to possibly reach 40 miles per hour. The rain should last through 10 a.m. Tuesday. So keep your umbrellas handy.

The National Weather Service expects the Bay Area could get a total of 2.5 inches of rain, while mountain areas might see about 3.5 inches. The Sierra will also see some snow.

Pacific Gas and Electric says they are preparing for outages tonight and remind customers to have a plan in place in case they experience weather-related outages. That includes having fresh batteries on hand, flashlights, and battery-powered lanterns. In the meantime, the utility has stockpiled power poles, power lines, transformers, and other electric equipment to restore power to impacted areas as quickly as possible.

The last atmospheric river to hit the Bay Area was a month ago. The rain was much needed but the downpour caused power outages, downed trees and lots of roadway flooding.

PG&E saw mass outages, many associated from downed trees and limbs that could not withstand the wind and rain saturated soil.

Advertisement

Stay up to the minute about the forecast by downloading the free KTVU weather app.