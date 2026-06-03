Arrest warrant issued for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in speeding case

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed. The warrant stems from a social media video posted in December that appeared to show Aiyuk driving at a high rate of speed outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The development comes as Aiyuk continues to recover from a knee injury and faces an uncertain future with the 49ers.



An arrest warrant has been issued for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after prosecutors alleged he was speeding in a video he posted to social media.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office issued the warrant on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed.

The warrant stems from a video Aiyuk posted in December that appeared to show him driving at a high rate of speed on the roadway outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. According to the Santa Clara Police Department, Aiyuk was going 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 10: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers wallks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Social media video prompted investigation

What we know:

A few days after posting the video, Aiyuk issued a public apology on social media. The footage appeared to show him driving well above the posted speed limit of 40 mph.

"Sorry ya'll, my car content won't come with speeding anymore," Aiyuk wrote. "Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn't want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Hours after news of the misdemeanor charge became public Wednesday, Aiyuk posted photos on social media showing him driving on a racetrack.

Injury and contract disputes cloud future

Dig deeper:

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve list as he continues to rehabilitate a serious knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024.

His relationship with the 49ers has been strained since last year. The team previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract after determining he failed to participate in required meetings and team activities.

General manager John Lynch has said he does not expect Aiyuk to play for the 49ers again. The organization has been exploring a potential trade, while also weighing whether to release him or keep him on the reserve list.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension last year and has three seasons remaining on the deal. However, none of the money left on the contract is guaranteed.

The 28-year-old receiver has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns since the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The Niners are not commenting on Aiyuk's misdemeanor case.