Brandon Crawford's kids throw first pitch in possible final game for Giants

San Francisco Giants' star Brandon Crawford said farewell to his fans Sunday in what was likely his final game.

The Bay Area native, often called the greatest shortstop in Giants history, brought his family to Oracle Park, where his kids threw the first pitch and did gymnastic stunts across the pitcher's mound.

Crawford came off the injured reserve list to play in the regular season finale against the Dodgers.

"You guys always showed me love, my family and I appreciate it so much," Crawford said as he spoke to fans. "You guys are the best."

A 13-year veteran from Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Crawford has played his whole major league career with the Giants.

The team ended up losing to the Dodgers 5 to 2, ending a disappointing season which included Manager Gabe Kapler getting fired.

