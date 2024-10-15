Brightest supermoon of the year rises this week: When to see it in the Bay Area

article

The Brief A supermoon will grace the sky on Thursday. It will be the brightest supermoon of the year. It's the third of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.



From a northern lights show to a once-in-a-lifetime comet streaking the night sky, parts of Northern California have been treated to some spectacular celestial displays in recent days.

And this week, sky-gazers can be prepared for yet another astronomical treat with the arrival of a supermoon, which will be the brightest of the year, according to NASA.

Thursday's full moon will present itself as a supermoon, appearing a little brighter and larger than an average full moon.

The phenomenon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full, NASA explained.

"The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday evening through Friday morning," the space agency noted.

According to meteorologist Brian Garcia with the San Francisco Bay Area office of the National Weather Service, because the moon rises in the East and sets in the West, the supermoon will appear the largest at moonrise on Wednesday, expected at 6:06 p.m. and at moonset the following morning, scheduled for 7:36 a.m.

Bay Area weather conditions are expected to offer good viewing opportunities of the lunar display.

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo said increased winds later this week will lead to clear skies by Thursday afternoon.

Experts recommend trying to catch the supermoon when it is just above the horizon, because at that position, the moon can be compared to and framed by buildings and other objects on the ground, giving off the illusion that the moon is larger than it actually is.

"Weather-wise, you'll want a clear-ish view of the sky. Some people do like a few clouds lingering to provide some texture," Garcia explained.

He added that for those who want a cloudless view, they'll want to situate themselves inland, while coastal areas might offer some texture.

"What about city lights? The supermoon will be bright enough to be seen anywhere where the sky is not obscured." Garcia explained.

This week's full moon is also known as a Hunter’s Moon, coming off last month's Harvest Moon.

"According to the Farmer's Almanac, with the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt," NASA explained. "Since the harvesters have reaped the fields, hunters can easily see the animals that have come out to glean (and the foxes that have come out to prey upon them)."

The space agency said Thursday will bring the third of four consecutive supermoons and the brightest of the year, though only by a slim margin.

The final supermoon of 2024 will come on Friday, Nov. 15.