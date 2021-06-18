Brush fire blocks all southbound lanes of I-680 in Solano County at Marshview Rd.

article

A brush fire in Solano County has blocked all southbound lanes of I-680 at Marshview Road. Cal Fire is assisting with the fire estimated to be at 20 acres Friday evening.

The fire caused the roadway's closure just before 7 p.m. The northbound I-680 Marshview Rd. off ramp is also blocked.

There are no evacuations issued at this time, according to Cal Fire. This is a breaking news story. Refresh for the latest updates.