Burglary at Oakanna cannabis dispensary on Lakeshore

Oakanna cannabis dispensary was broken into early Wednesday morning, with weed products seen strewn all over the sidewalk along Lakeshore Avenue.

Video at the scene shows Oakland police responding to the dispensary, located just in front of Trader Joe's, just before 4 a.m.

Police didn't immediately share details, but video shows police entering the building and calling out for possible suspects.

No one was inside by the time police arrived.

It's not clear just how much product was stolen.

Breaking into cannabis dispensaries is not uncommon.

Two weeks ago, surveillance video captured the moment an SUV, with a chain attached to its rear, tore open the front iron gate of Cannabis Cultures located at 32nd Avenue and Judah Street in San Francisco's Sunset District.

And in May, video showed 12 suspects ramming a car into a marijuana dispensary in Watsonville.

Police enter Oakanna dispensary after it was broken into. Oct. 9, 2024 Photo: Aio Filmz

