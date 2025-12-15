Cable car abruptly stops in San Francisco, injuring more than a dozen people

article

San Francisco's Fire Department is responding to the intersection of California and Hyde streets on Monday afternoon after a cable car abruptly stopped atop Nob Hill, injuring 14 people, officials say.

The fire department posted video of first responders at the scene, located at 1351 California Street between Leavenworth and Hyde streets.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management System posted an alert at around 3:30 p.m., saying to avoid the area because emergency crews were at the scene. This is a busy intersection with a Trader Joe's grocery store just one block west of the scene.

Why did it abruptly stop?

What we don't know:

The Fire department said there will be an ongoing investigation, but it is not immediately clear what led to the abrupt stop of the cable car.

Ambulances have responded to the scene. So far, the injuries are described as minor to moderate.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

SFMTA responds with bus shuttle

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni) initially said that affected passengers would have to get on the number 1 California bus. Just before 4 p.m., they provided an update that said bus shuttles would be put in place to provide California Cable Car Line service with a reroute around Hyde Street.