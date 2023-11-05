Cal football player from Oakland carted off field, hospitalized after hit

article

Cal Bear running back Jaivion Thomas was carted off the field after a hit left him motionless during Saturday's game against Oregon.

The freshman from McClymonds High School in Oakland suffered an apparent neck injury in the third quarter.

Both teams gathered around the player as he was put on the stretcher and carried out of the stadium.

Cal Football tweeted a hands together emoji with two hearts next to his name after the game.

Doctors said he is alert and undergoing testing in the hospital. It's unclear the extent of his injury and when he will be able to come home.

Oregon defeated Cal 63-19.