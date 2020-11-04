Cal player tests positive for coronavirus, game in jeopardy

article

California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a "significant" number of players needing contact tracing.

That meant practice was limited because of the players sidelined.

The player who tested positive is asymptomatic. Wilcox said that Cal's athletic department was in contact with Washington officials about the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PST Saturday kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

