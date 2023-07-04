Expand / Collapse search

Cal Poly graduates team up to find remains of Kristin Smart

Two scientists are teaming up with a former FBI agent in an effort to find the remains of Kristin Smart.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Two scientists are teaming up with a former FBI agent in an effort to find the remains of Kristin Smart.

The Cal Poly student went missing back in 1996, but her body has never been found.

Now, two Cal Poly graduates along with a former FBI analyst are collecting evidence in a new effort to find her remains and solve part of the mystery that still surrounds her death.

"We will never be able to hear Kristin’s engaging laughter or revel in her embrace. Her hopes and dreams will never be realized; no form of justice can bring these back," said Smart's parents in a statement after the 2022 verdict.

