California AG's wife among those seeking his Assembly seat

Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area may keep it all in the family after voting for a successor to replace Attorney General Rob Bonta in the state Assembly.

Mia Bonta is the frontrunner in early results of Tuesday's special election for the 18th Assembly District. She's vying to replace her husband, who left the Legislature in April after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill the state's vacant top law enforcement post.

Eight candidates are seeking his seat, including six Democrats in the Alameda County district where 66% of voters are registered with that party.

