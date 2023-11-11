California airline pilot allegedly threatened to shoot captain 'multiple times' if plane was diverted

A California pilot has been indicted after he allegedly threatened to shoot the captain of a plane he was co-piloting "multiple times."

Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted by a grand jury in Utah on Oct. 18 over accusations he threatened to shoot his co-pilot if they diverted to another airport after a passenger was having a medical emergency, according to the Department of Transportation.

The incident allegedly occurred on or around Aug. 22, 2022, while Dunn was working as a First Officer with Delta Air Lines. Dunn was authorized to carry a firearm through TSA's Federal Flight Deck Officer program, a program created after 9/11 designed to protect the cockpit from intruders.

The Associated Press reported that TSA "immediately" removed Dunn from the program after becoming aware of the situation and revoked his gun privileges.

According to a report from FOX Business, Delta addressed the incident, saying in a statement "Out of respect for the ongoing aviation authority investigation of this incident, Delta will refrain from commenting on this matter but will confirm that this First Officer is no longer employed at Delta."

Dunn has been indicted for interfering with the crew of a commercial airline flight by "using a dangerous weapon to assault and intimidate the Captain."

Dunn's arraignment was delayed to Nov. 16 in Salt Lake City, as he's currently working in the U.S. military as an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, training to serve at the 603rd Air Operations Center.

The Air Force has suspended Dunn's access to "sensitive information" and to the air operations center because of the incident, the Associated Press said in a report.

The indictment comes just days before Pleasant Hill-based officer Joseph Emerson allegedly tried to down a Horizon Air Flight; an Alaska Airlines affiliate, by cutting fuel to the plane's engines.

Emerson is facing 83 counts of attempted murder, 83 counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of endangering an aircraft over the incident. Emerson would later claim he thought he was dreaming and "trying to wake up" after having a bad trip with psychedelic mushrooms.

The flight was flying from Everett, Wash. to San Francisco. The 44-year-old was an off-duty pilot for Alaska Airlines, sitting in the jumpseat in the cockpit. The plane was able to safely land in Portland, Ore.

If convicted, Dunn faces up to 20 years in prison.