California governors candidates call for ICE to be abolished in 1st debate

The first statewide debate for California governor was held in San Francisco on Tuesday, and they sounded off on a multitude of issues facing Californians, including immigration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Seven candidates faced off in the debate, brought to you through a partnership with KTVU FOX 2 and the Black Action Alliance, and held at the Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House.

With the Trump administration's immigration crackdown sweeping across the country and largely focused on Democratic states and cities, the candidates were asked about their immigration policy proposals and their message to undocumented immigrants.

Candidates on immigration and ICE

Tony Thurmond

State Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond said as governor he would continue to fight against the Trump administration and stay focused on keeping Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers out of schools and out of hospitals.

"People are afraid to even see a doctor. When I am governor, I will restore universal health care for all, including undocumented immigrants in the state of California because we know health care is a right.

Thurmond said his legislation proposes that any company that operates or supports an ICE detention center will be taxed. "I will work with Congress until we abolish ICE. We [will] create a pathway to citizenship, a better California is possible."

Matt Mahan

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the way the Trump administration is enforcing immigration law is dividing the country and communities.

"It's creating fear, and now we're seeing cases where residents' rights and civil liberties are being threatened," he said. Mahan said in San Jose they've sued the administration to defend people's civil liberties.

"We've passed rules around law enforcement not unnecessarily wearing masks. We've ensured that the federal government can't commandeer public space for these activities. But the reality on immigration is both parties have failed us," the mayor said.

Mahan pointed out it's important to have a secure border and to know "who and what" comes into the country.

"We should not be demonizing people who are here to do the most American thing, which is work hard and create a better future for their kids," said Mahan. "We need to create a legal path for people who want to be here and are as American in their desires and actions as any of us and we should come together."

His was a call to put partisan politics aside.

Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur and billionaire Tom Steyer was asked the same question.

He flat out said ICE should be abolished.

"This country was built by immigrants. This state doesn't work without immigration. Of course, we need to have a fair, just system, but this is the exact opposite of that," Steyer said in reference to the current Trump administration's policies.

He leaned in further on ICE as an organization.

"You really can't reform an organization which is absolutely wrong and criminal from top to bottom." He said ICE is an example of how the Trump administration is trying to use the immigration issue as an excuse to use terror and violence.

"But they're not going to end with immigration," Steyer said. He called the Trump style of politics criminal, adding that since Trump's first administration, that criminal element has only accelerated and that it's "not going to stop."

Antonio Villaraigosa

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa offered imagery with his words saying he's never seen so many ICE agents in his life, "dressed from head to toe, all covered up like the Ku Klux Klan with assault weapons, flash bang grenades, beating up on women, children and innocents."

Villaraigosa pledged that his administration would stand up to ICE and stand for the constitution.

"We will stand up for civil liberties in this state. We've got to say no to ICE and we've got to take on Trump," he said. But he stopped short of phrasing it as abolishing the federal agency.

Betty Yee

Former California state controller Betty Yee encouraged everyone to take a know your rights training. In addition, she said, the immigrant communities need to build economic power in order to resist mass immigration enforcement.

"When people understand that immigrants are such a contributor to our economy and to our society here in California…and that's what we're going to build together. We are a sanctuary state," said Yee. "Ice has no business coming in and tearing up communities, tearing up families."

She stressed that immigrants are taxpayers. "I want to say to you, all of the immigrants out there, thank you."

Xavier Becerra

Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California Xavier Becerra said as the state A.G., he defended against Trump's attacks when he tried to "coerce" state and local law enforcement to conduct ICE raids.

"Here's what I will tell you as governor. We will police the immigration police."

ICE refrains

ICE has responded to recent high-profile instances by saying that they carry out "targeted operations" and have labeled protesters as "rioters." In the ICE agent killing of Renee Good last month in Minneapolis, they said that she "weaponized her vehicle" in an attempt to kill officers, though video evidence shows otherwise, which led to mass protests.

One of those who protested Good's killing was ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents at the end of last month. Once again, the killing was captured on video.

The Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Trump himself initially sought to blame Pretti for his own death. They said he was armed and that he had plans for destruction. Witnesses cell phone video and testimony, however, show that at no time did Pretti threaten the officers or brandish the gun he had with a legal concealed carry permit.

Editor's note: KTVU experienced audio issues at this point in the debate and the only Republican to join, political commentator and advisor Steve Hilton, did not get to answer this question.

