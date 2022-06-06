California primary election: live blog

The California primary election is June 7. The vote includes open primaries for US senate, governor, attorney general, all of the state's congressional districts and many other state and local offices.

One of the most closely watched races in the country is happening in San Francisco where the embattled district attorney Chesa Boudin is facing a recall vote that could oust him early from office. There are also hotly contested races for Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara county district attorneys.

The mayor's office in San Jose, the Bay Area's largest city, is up for grabs too as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

At the statewide level, incumbents are expected to win easily. But anything could happen. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senator Alex Padilla are all on the ballot as are some of the lesser-known positions like the lieutenant governor and controller.

Padilla is in a unique position in that he's on the ballot twice. Once, facing a group of contenders who want to serve out the rest of the current term, which he has filled since Kamala Harris became vice president. The second time is against an even larger group of opponents who want to serve in a full six-year term that starts in 2023.

Registered voters in California should have received their ballots in the mail, but polling centers will be open on Tuesday until 8 p.m. for in-person voting.

