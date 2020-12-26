Calif. small businesses, nonprofits can apply for grants up to $25K next week

article

Small businesses and nonprofits in California can apply next week for a portion of a $500 million COVID relief program.

Beginning Dec. 30, companies can put in for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The formal application process runs until Jan. 8 and approval notifications will begin on Jan. 13.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities," said State Sen. Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont). "They often are the gateway to employment for young workers, provide badly-needed jobs and often build long-lasting ties to their neighborhoods by partnering with a variety of civic organizations and groups.

California has over four million small businesses that employ nearly half of the state’s total workforce and more than seven million workers, Wieckowski said in a release.

The grant program, which is administered through the California Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, will distribute funds in two rounds. Dates for the second phase have not yet been established.

For more information and a list of documents required to apply, visit the relief fund's website.

