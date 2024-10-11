California's 16th Congressional District: Low and Liccardo face off in highly-anticipated debate

It's Democrat versus Democrat in the race for California's 16th Congressional District in the South Bay. California Assemblymember Evan Low and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo faced off in a highly anticipated debate tonight hosted by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and KQED.

The debate was delayed after Liccardo said he lost his voice to laryngitis. It was the first time Liccardo and Low faced off on the debate stage as they both made their cases to voters ahead of November's election.

The candidates are in a battle for Representative Anna Eshoo's seat, which she has filled for more than 30 years.

Tensions started high and stayed that way in Friday's debate, as both candidates came out of the box swinging.

"We should agree on one basic principle: every vote should be counted. And we can agree on that except Evan Low; he can't. We had Evan Low and his attorneys attempting to stop a recount twice," Liccardo said when questioned on his ethics.

"It is important that we're talking about our records, not just rhetoric. You're gonna hear a lot about a plan, but records matter," Low retorted.

Low ended up on the November ballot thanks to the results of not one but two recounts after March's primary election, an issue put front and center by Liccardo.

The candidates exchanged blows over discussions of homelessness, crime, technology regulation and immigration. Though they come from the same party, they offer different solutions to the myriad problems plaguing District 16's South Bay cities.

Proposition 36 is one area where the candidates showcased stark contrast. The proposition will be brought before California voters next month, and, if passed, it will lay out harsher penalties for some people convicted of drug or theft crimes.

When asked if he supports the proposition, Liccardo said yes.

"I do, I'll vote for it. I think it's an imperfect proposition. I'd probably be doing things a bit differently, but fundamentally, we need accountability for crime. It doesn't mean people need to go to prison for five or ten years, it means there needs to be an arrest every time that a crime is committed," Liccardo said.

Low is staunchly against the proposition.

"I'm not in support. I refuse to go back to the era of mass incarceration. If Mr. Liccardo was paying attention to what we did at the state level, helping to make sure we have record retail theft package of bills, helping to make sure that we tackle the issue of aggregate loss, making sure that if there are stolen goods there is an aggregate of those losses, helping to make sure if there was damage done during a theft that will be prosecuted, and to also make sure that if a car is broken into, and there's no damage, that that person will also face penalties," Low said of his position.

Record versus rhetoric remained on the table, as Low attacked on Liccardo's record on crime and homelessness.

"As I talk to business owners, a key issue that they are concerned about is public safety. They don't feel safe. That's why I'm the best candidate. My opponent has decimated the San Jose police department," Low said.

Liccardo aimed to convince voters he is a far more experienced and effective leader than his opponent, citing his support from within Low's assembly.

"The colleagues that Evan Low works with every day for the last 10 years don't trust his leadership. He's never had leadership positions since he was removed from his chair position. And he cannot lead them. How do we expect them, Republicans in Congress, to respond to his leadership?" Liccardo said.

The most recent polling done on this district was released by the University of Southern California late last month. In a survey of likely California voters, Liccardo led with 31% while Low came in at 20%. In that poll, 40% of voters were still undecided, so the big question is, how could this change after tonight's debate?

