Calls for PG&E to collect data on vulnerable Californians impacted by shutoffs

Power shutoffs are becoming more frequent in Northern California. The preemptive shutoffs are executed during dry and windy weather to reduce the chances of wildfires sparking.

Since first initiating the shutoffs in 2019, some researchers and community groups said the utility has failed to highlight the impact of power shutoffs on medically vulnerable communities in California.

Community groups held a press briefing on Tuesday to address the "data gaps" in PG&E's reporting on power shutoffs.

