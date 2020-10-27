Expand / Collapse search

Calls for PG&E to collect data on vulnerable Californians impacted by shutoffs

Published 
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2

Another night of power outages for some parts of the Bay

As many as 100,000 PG&amp;E customers have had their power restored from the latest round of power shutoffs. Many are still in the dark. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports from Lafayette, where the utility says last night's outages likely did prevent fires.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Power shutoffs are becoming more frequent in Northern California. The preemptive shutoffs are executed during dry and windy weather to reduce the chances of wildfires sparking. 

Since first initiating the shutoffs in 2019, some researchers and community groups said the utility has failed to highlight the impact of power shutoffs on medically vulnerable communities in California. 

Community groups held a press briefing on Tuesday to address the "data gaps" in PG&E's reporting on power shutoffs. 
 