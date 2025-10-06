Canadians save San Francisco Fleet Week during federal shutdown

The Brief The Navy's Blue Angels are not performing during San Francisco's Fleet Week because of the federal shutdown. The Canadian Snowbirds, the ace being brought in instead. Other Fleet Week events, like music and the Italian Heritage Festival are still going on.



The Navy's Blue Angels are not performing their death-defying stunts during San Francisco's Fleet Week because of the federal shutdown.

And so, the Canadian Snowbirds, the acrobatic demonstration fleet from the Royal Canadian Air Force, are being brought in to save the day. They arrive on Wednesday at the Oakland airport.

That's the latest from the organizers of Fleet Week 2025, where Navy ships from Canada and Colombia will lead the procession of ships.

The Patriots Jet Team, a group of volunteer civilian pilots, will also take to the skies.

The Canadian Snowbirds in 2019. Photo courtesy: DVIDS

Fleet week visitors will also be able to see live music, ship tours, car shows, and the Italian Heritage Festival and Parade, according to David Cruise, spokesman for San Francisco Fleet Week.

"Fleet Week is happening," he said. "We’ve been through shutdowns before. The big difference here, in comparison to 2013, is we are moving forward. We are going to have ship tours. The Canadian ship is coming, our Colombian ship is coming."

Fleet Week is usually marked by the Thunderbirds of the United States Air Force and the Blue Angels of the United States Navy, which is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

But both iconic, daredevil performers were grounded by the federal shutdown, which began on Oct. 1. All military personnel are barred from participating.

Fleet Week started Sunday and runs through Oct. 13.

