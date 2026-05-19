Car crashes, catches fire in San Jose, connector ramp closed
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SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol in San Jose are investigating a single-car crash on northbound State Route 87 at Interstate 280.
The car caught on fire, CHP said in a social media post just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The connector ramp is closed.
Officials said they will update on when the roadway is reopened.
It is not clear what caused the driver to crash. There was no update on the driver's condition or if that driver was alone in the vehicle.
No further information was immediately available.