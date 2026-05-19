Car crashes, catches fire in San Jose, connector ramp closed

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The Brief A car crashed and caught on fire in San Jose Tuesday night. CHP San Jose said the connector ramp at northbound SR 87 and Interstate 280 is closed. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. No information on the driver or possible injuries was available.



The California Highway Patrol in San Jose are investigating a single-car crash on northbound State Route 87 at Interstate 280.

The car caught on fire, CHP said in a social media post just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The connector ramp is closed.

Officials said they will update on when the roadway is reopened.

It is not clear what caused the driver to crash. There was no update on the driver's condition or if that driver was alone in the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.