Caught on camera: Driver deliberately mows down man in Oakland hills

*Warning: Video contains graphic content that some viewers might find disturbing.

A driver was seen on video deliberately mowing down a man in the Oakland hills after being asked to slow down.

The incident happened over the weekend near Doran and Aitken drives.

The victim reportedly told the driver to slow down in the residential area and that apparently angered the man, a witness told KTVU.

"This was a very thought-out act and very intentional," the witness said.

The driver had allegedly made two previous attempts to run over the victim with his Chevy Bolt, narrowly missing the man. Then on his third try, the suspect apparently struck the victim.

A bystander can be heard yelling in video"be careful" as the speeding car swerves around the windy street and clips the man.

The victim survived the attack and is OK.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the incident. The driver remains at large.