The majority of the U.S. was under a high level of COVID-19 community transmission according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest map on their site - most of which was colored red - shows data from between Tuesday, August 10 and Monday, August 16.

CDC COVID-19 map shows most of US under high community transmission

According to the data online, 84.47% of U.S. counties are at a high level of community remission. Much of Nebraska is still shaded blue – representing a low level of community transmission.

U.S. health officials are expected to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all fully vaccinated Americans eight months after they received their second shot.