Celebrity chef, others at Oakland Hills food event, invest in private security

Sunshine, live music, and an array of food and beverage tastings brought people out Tuesday evening for the Taste of Montclair Village. The event was a way to support local businesses in this small community in Oakland. It also was part of a larger strategy for supporting small business owners and raise funds.

At Kakui Sushi restaurant, Chef Ole Souvannavong was preparing some of the featured sushi and appetizers they'll be serving up, including their signature brussel sprouts.

"It makes everybody come together. That's what we love about it. Something like this happens and everybody shows up," Souvannavong said.

Blocks away, at Daughter's Thai Kitchen, we met Celebrity chef Kasem Saengsawang, who is the newly crowned champion of the Food Network's Chopped Thai Takedown. He showed us his vegan egg rolls, rice salad and tom yum soup for the event.

The chef has two Oakland restaurants and says for small businesses, it is a battle to survive amidst the waves of crime.

"We call the local officer to make sure that we expect our clients are going to be on the weekend, so they can stop by and check frequently," Saengsawang said.

The Montclair Village Association is doing what it can by having security cameras on every block, and private security guards who patrol the area.

On April 2nd, there was a shooting in Montclair.

The Montclair Village Association Executive Director Daniel Swafford says the camera system worked, and recorded the suspect's vehicle and license plate.

"They found the vehicle and ID within 90 minutes," Swafford said.

Police arrested a juvenile suspect.

Merchants were glad to see their camera system is working. But the police need to be able to respond.

"They have to be able to take those flags or hits when a vehicle does pop up and pursue and detain. And sometimes that's where the gap is occurring," Swafford said.

The cameras have caught other vehicles linked to smash-and-grab thieves. Swafford showed another example that he said had been reported to the police.

Citizen vigilance is key, to stopping rings of robbers, Swafford said.

Another important factor is that citizens need to file reports. In order for police and the district attorney to have a case.

"The victim has to be proactive in calling the police to make sure that a crime is reported, whether it is to an officer or online, so there's something we can associate these images with," Swafford said.

"It greatly impacts us," said Eagle Harper, General Manager of Farmstead Cheese and Wines.

Harper says he hopes the city and community will work together more.

"Coming together as a united front helps establish that we are looking out for each other," Harper said.

The Montclair Village Association has two more events planned. First a Pinic in the Plaza event on April 26 and then an Art Walk on May 4.

Along with the food and music, you can bet that the security cameras will be rolling.