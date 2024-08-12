Changes in store for Oakland students this year

The Brief OUSD is welcoming 18 new principals this year. EV buses will transport students with special needs for first time. For the first time since 1980, all elementary schools will have performing arts programs.



Students in Oakland go back to school on Monday and there are changes that many may notice this year.

"He's excited," Nicole Rodgers said of her son, James, who attends Manzanita Elementary School. "He's ready to start this year. It's an amazing school, so he's ready. We grew up in this neighborhood for a long time, so we're doing amazing things over here."

Oakland Unified School District officials said they are welcoming 18 new principals to school – four of whom attended Oakland schools as students. In fact, according to the district, roughly 1 in 5 principals at OUSD is a former Oakland student.

And according to Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, crews have been working hard over the summer on deep-cleaning schools and upgrading campuses leading to Day 1.

That includes new windows, new flooring and safety systems and new libraries and playgrounds at select schools.

"Teachers have been setting up classrooms, finalizing lesson plans," she said on a YouTube video. "School leaders just attended our annual leadership institute, and left with plans for an exciting and joyful school year, and feeling energized and inspired by their colleagues."

Also, for the first time, the district will launch its fleet of full electric school buses. It will be the first in the nation to exclusively use EV buses to take students to and from school campuses. OUSD only provides buses for students with special needs.



One other change for high school students: 16- and 17-year-old students will now be allowed to vote in school board elections.

And for the younger students, Johnson-Trammell said this is the first time since 1980 that all elementary schools will have performing arts programs.