Chase across Carquinez Bridge ends in fiery crash

A police chase across the Carquinez Bridge ended in a fiery crash.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies chased suspects for an unknown reason just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects' car crashed into another car, causing both to burst into flames near Pomona Street, setting off a Sig-Alert.

Three people were taken into custody, while a bystander suffered minor injuries.

There's been no word yet on what prompted the chase.

All lanes were reopened just before 11 p.m.

