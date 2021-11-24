Chase across Carquinez Bridge ends in fiery crash
CROCKETT, Calif. - A police chase across the Carquinez Bridge ended in a fiery crash.
Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies chased suspects for an unknown reason just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspects' car crashed into another car, causing both to burst into flames near Pomona Street, setting off a Sig-Alert.
Three people were taken into custody, while a bystander suffered minor injuries.
There's been no word yet on what prompted the chase.
All lanes were reopened just before 11 p.m.
